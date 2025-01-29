Bucks trade rumors: Milwaukee is ‘determined’ to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks were on the road Tuesday night to face the Trail Blazers. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 39 points, the Bucks lost 125-112 to Portland. Milwaukee is now 26-19 this season and 7-3 in their last 10.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Bucks are “determined” to make a trade before the February 6 deadline and are eager to upgrade their roster. As the fourth seed in the East, the Bucks want to have the most talent possible come playoffs.

Will the Bucks be able to make a trade before the deadline on 2/6?

Bucks ‘Determined’ To Make Trade By Deadline https://t.co/ahwj6mADyz — RealGM (@RealGM) January 29, 2025



Miami’s Jimmy Butler is a player on several teams’ radars. The 35-year-old has tarnished his relationship with the Heat and their front office. They’ve suspended Butler indefinitely, and are pushing to trade the all-star forward. According to reports around the league, the Milwaukee Bucks are one team that would like to trade for Jimmy Butler. However, there are obstacles in Milwaukee’s way of making a deal happen.

First off, the Bucks would likely have to combine multiple contracts in any offer for Jimmy Butler. For example, Milwaukee could shed the three-year, $28.3 million deal. That would give them enough room to inquire about someone like Butler. The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the books. Milwaukee still has Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the books. Adding Jimmy Butler would keep Milwaukee above the second apron.

In terms of draft capital, the Milwaukee Bucks’ next first-round pick available for trade is in 2031. Their first-round picks in the next six drafts are to another team. Are the Bucks willing to go all in and part ways with their 2031 selection? As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the roster, Milwaukee has a chance to compete for a championship. We’ll see if the Bucks can add Jimmy Butler or another player ahead of the trade deadline. Last week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis could be available.