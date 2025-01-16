Bucks Trade Rumors: Pat Connaughton Now Potential Candidate

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton might be playing for a new team ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Connaughton, 32, has been a member of the Bucks since the 2018-19 season.

Bucks Trade Rumors: Pat Connaughton Could Be Moved To Help Milwaukee Avoid Being A Second Apron Luxury Tax Team

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Thursday that NBA executives see Connaughton “as a potential trade candidate” to help the Bucks avoid being a second apron luxury tax team, since they’re roughly $6.5 million over that second apron.

Connaughton is making $9.4 million this season, and the 10-year veteran has a $9.4 million player option for 2025-26. By avoiding being a second apron luxury tax team, Milwaukee would be granted more flexibility for moves with the mid-level exception or trades involving multiple players.

Although the Notre Dame product has had a positive impact on the Bucks in previous seasons, Connaughton has been less productive overall, playing fewer minutes this campaign. He has appeared in just 21 of the team’s 39 games, all off the bench.

Connaughton has averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 15.7 minutes per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field, 28.8% from 3-point range, and 75% at the free throw line.

His 4.6 points per game average is currently the lowest of his career since his sophomore season in 2016-17. The Massachusetts native is also shooting just 28.8% from beyond the arc after connecting on 34.5% of his 3s last season.

Milwaukee’s Trade Assets Include Three First-Round Picks, A 2031 Second-Rounder

However, the Bucks have still benefited from Connaughton’s aggressive energy. In just nine minutes of action, Connaughton was +14 after scoring a basket and grabbing four rebounds in Milwaukee’s 113-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 2.

“We needed live legs and just someone else because no one had played well. When you’re struggling and you need someone that you know that’s bought in, my first impulse was Pat Connaughton,” head coach Doc Rivers told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And he did. He played great. I was really happy.”

Connaughton helped lead the Bucks to the championship in 2021, appearing in 23 playoff games and hitting 38.9% from deep during that postseason run. Trading him would better position Milwaukee moving forward, but the former second-rounder is not a player that the Bucks want to lose.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Milwaukee’s trade assets include three first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030) and a 2031 second-rounder. The Bucks retain the 2026 first-rounder for right now, but it is subject to a potential pick swap with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the 2028 first-round pick, the Portland Trail Blazers own the right to swap picks. And similar to the 2028 pick, the Trail Blazers have the option to swap picks, pertaining to the 2030 first-rounder.

Of course, the Bucks fully own their 2031 first-round pick, and it can be used as trade bait ahead of this season’s deadline. Milwaukee can also use its 2031 second-rounder to entice teams.