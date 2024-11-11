NBA

Bucks Trade Rumors: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Demand A Trade?

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated9 mins ago on November 11, 2024

Through their first 10 games in the 2024-25 season, the Milwaukee Bucks are 2-8. Only the Raptors have a worse record in the Eastern Conference to begin the year. Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks are lacking talent on their roster. 

With Milwaukee’s slow start, there have been rumblings of Giannis Antetokoumnpo being available for trade. However, the only way that would happen is if the MVP himself demanded a trade. The Bucks would have to be struggling mightily for Antetokounmpo to demand a trade from a team that he’s helped build. Head coach Doc Rivers needs to do something to fix how the Bucks are playing if he wants to keep his job and Milwaukee’s All-NBA PF.

Milwaukee needs to turn their season around to keep Giannis Antetokoumnpo happy


Giannis Antetokounmpo is in his 12th season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following a 113-107 loss to Boston on Sunday, the Bucks are 2-8 this season. Rumors are swirling that the two-time MVP is growing frustrated with the team. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Antetokounmpo could become available for trade. The only way Stein sees that happening is if the eight-time all-star requests a trade from the team himself. If the Bucks continue to lose, it could certainly come to that.

In 10 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. The 29-year-old is doing what he can to help the team win but Milwaukee is struggling. Before a win last Thursday, the Bucks were on a six-game losing streak. After being a contender in the East for the last five-plus years, the Bucks seem to have fallen off in 2024-25. If the team continues to lose, Giannis Antetokounmpo could start to resent the Bucks and demand a trade. Sources around the league have reported that his preferred trade destinations are Miami and Brooklyn. We’ll continue to monitor the Bucks as the season progresses and see if Antetokounpo ever demands a trade.