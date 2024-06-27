Bulls Could Move on From DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the busier teams this offseason. They traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey and drafted Matas Buzelis with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. However, one looming question hanging over their heads still is what they will do with DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is set to be one of the more heavily-sought after free agents this summer. However, it is seeming more likely that the Bulls will move on and start rebuilding despite interest from the wing to return to the Windy City.

“As I said before, we’re gonna look at everything,” Arturas Karnisovas said when asked about DeRozan. “Everything is on the table. And you know, it’s still an option.”

DeRozan and Giddey would certainly not be a good fit in a starting rotation. The Bulls are also currently shopping Zach LaVine which means a full rebuilding process could be underway.

Chicago Bulls Might Move on From DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan’s Tenure With Chicago

DeRozan has had a successful individual tenure with the Bulls despite the team’s shortcomings. In three seasons with Chicago, the three-time All-NBA Team member has averaged 25.5 points, 1.1 steals, 4.7 total rebounds, 5.1 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 49.6 percent. He also has tallied an offensive rating of 119, an offensive box plus/minus rating of 2.4, and a true shooting percentage of 58.9 percent throughout his time with the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan has also developed a reputation of being one the most clutch players in the league. He has hit many notable game-winners in the last couple of seasons. If the Bulls do decide to move on, DeMar DeRozan will still garner plenty of interest on the open market.

Possible Destinations for the Star Small Forward

There are a few teams who could use a scoring wing like DeMar DeRozan. One team who would show interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan is a California native, and the Lakers know that LeBron James’ career window is closing. Surrounding the four-time champion with as much talent as possible is now more imperative than ever for Los Angeles. Another team who could target DeRozan is the Philadelphia 76ers. While the 76ers’ main targets are Paul George and Brandon Ingram, DeRozan would be another star who would provide some scoring punch to the 76ers’ lineup. All in all, DeMar DeRozan should have no trouble finding a new home if the Chicago Bulls are ready to move on from the six-time All-Star.