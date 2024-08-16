Bulls Sign Forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to One-Year Contract

The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Lofton, 22, will compete for a roster spot in training camp. He has played 45 games across two NBA seasons.

Charania’s report suggests that it’s a non-guaranteed minimum-salary contract. Through 45 career NBA regular-season games (one start), Lofton has averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 8.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field, 31.7% from beyond the arc, and 62.3% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Lofton went undrafted in 2022 out of Louisiana Tech and signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 24 games (one start) with Memphis in his rookie 2022-23 season, he averaged career highs of 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting career best of 52.7% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range.

In Memphis’ 115-100 regular-season finale loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9, 2023, he recorded a career-high 42 points on 17-of-25 (68%) shooting from the field and 8-of-12 (66.7%) at the foul line in 40 minutes as a starter.

Among NBA players to debut since starts were first officially tracked in 1970-71, Lofton became the first to post a 40-point, 10-rebound game in his first career start. That could be one of the reasons why the Bulls brought him in.

However, the Grizzlies waived him on Dec. 18, 2023, after he averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.6 minutes in 15 games off the bench last season. Although Lofton went on to ink a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers five days later, he only appeared in two games for the Sixers.

His most impressive stint was with the Utah Jazz this past March. In just four games, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 22.8 minutes per contest while shooting 60% from the floor, 33.3% from deep, and 81.8% at the line.

Utah cut him last month before his 2024-25 salary became partially guaranteed. The Bulls can use Lofton’s play-making abilities to strengthen their frontcourt.

Furthermore, the Bulls currently have 14 players signed to guaranteed standard contracts. Onuralp Bitim is on a non-guaranteed deal. If Lofton plays well enough in training camp, he could become the team’s 15th man.

Chicago also has a two-way spot available. Though, Lofton would only be eligible to have his contract converted to a two-way deal if it includes Exhibit 10 language.