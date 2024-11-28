Bulls star Zach LaVine hit back at a heckler asking where he’s getting traded to by doubling down on his commitment to Chicago.

LaVine tells heckler “I signed here, I love Chicago” as trade rumours heat up

During Chicago’s blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, a heckler shouted out to LaVine asking where he’ll get traded to – and Bulls fans will be delighted to hear his response.

The two-time All-Star, who has been the subject of intense trade rumours over the last few seasons, reiterated his commitment to the Bulls by replying “I signed here, brother. I love Chicago.”

The 29-year-old is giving the Bulls solid production so far this year, averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43% shooting from deep and 51% from the floor.

He probably enjoys the nature of being a primary option on an average side where he gets plenty of usage and the ability to lead his own team, which is undoubtedly a whole lot of fun.

LaVine’s five-year, $215 million contract – which includes a player option in 2026-27 before he enters unrestricted free agency in 2027-28 – is likely a big sticking point as to why he’s still playing in Chicago.

WATCH: Zach LaVine expresses commitment to the Bulls during win over Wizards

“I signed here, brother. I love Chicago.” Zach Lavine is a real one. pic.twitter.com/VE8jJexcwP — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) November 27, 2024

If Zach LaVine does get traded, where is his most likely destination?

It’s no secret that if the Bulls are able to find a willing suitor for LaVine’s contract, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger and offload him somewhere else.

The most likely destination seems to be Los Angeles – where he could team up with head coach JJ Redick as well as LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

James’ time in the league is running out and the Lakers will want to make one final push for a championship, so adding a talent like LaVine could be an ideal fit.