According to the latest Chicago Bulls trade rumors, the team has not shown any “outward interest” in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Despite the gossip in the rumor mill, Williamson could still be a potential trade candidate for the Bulls.

“The Bulls have not shown any outward interest in Williamson. But as the front office brainstorms options — frontcourt, backcourt, picks versus players — for potential trades in the coming weeks, this is an interesting name to add to the debate,” wrote Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks also linked Williamson to the Bulls and Golden State Warriors back in November. NBA executives cited these two teams as potential fits for Williamson if the Pelicans decide to trade the 24-year-old.

“A GM brainstorming potential Williamson deals mentioned the Chicago Bulls, who have been shopping guard Zach LaVine for months, as a possible fit,” the ESPN NBA insiders reported earlier this month.

Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Is Reluctant To Make A Move For Zion Williamson Because Of His Injury History, Large Contract

Injuries are likely the No. 1 reason why the Bulls would rather avoid Williamson. The two-time All-Star has struggled to stay on the court, missing the entire 2021-22 season and averaging only 46 games in his other four seasons. He has played only 10 games this season.

A left hamstring strain caused Williamson to miss several games with New Orleans this campaign, and his latest injury came after he appeared in a career-high 70 games last season. Several teams are steering clear of expensive, injury-prone players like the fifth-year veteran.

According to Spotrac, Williamson is currently in the second season of a five-year, $197.23 million deal. He’s earning $36.72 million this campaign and will make as much as $44.88 million in 2027-28.

In 10 games (all starts) this season, Williamson has averaged 21.9 points and career highs of 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting career lows of 48.5% from the field, 20% from 3-point range, and 62.4% at the free throw line.