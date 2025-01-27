NBA

Bulls trade rumors: Matas Buzelis is 'untouchable' ahead of the deadline on February 6

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

The Bulls were at home on Saturday afternoon and lost 109-97 to the 76ers. Chicago is 19-27 this season and the team is 2-8 in their last 10. Ahead of the trade deadline on February 6, several Bulls players are available. 

However, one surprising name is being deemed as “untouchable” ahead of the deadline. Many would think Chicago would want to keep Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic. NBA insider Joe Cowley reported that the Bulls want to keep rookie SF Matas Buzelis. He’s played in 44 of their 46 games in 2024-25.

Matas Buzelis is a player the Chicago Bulls want to keep


With the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Bulls selected Matas Buzelis. He played one season for the G League Ignite before he was taken by Chicago. As a six-foot-ten small forward, Buzelis has the size to be a real threat in a few years. In 2024-25, Buzelis has played in 44 of 46 games for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging (4.9) points and (2.7) rebounds per game. With the talent Chicago has on their roster, it’s surprising that Chicago is making Buzelis “untouchable.”

The rookie is having a respectable first season but he is by no means lighting it up. Buzelis is only averaging (12.7) minutes per game this season. His career-high for points in 2024-25 is 20. Given how the Bulls have been playing, it might be in Chicago’s best interest to give Buzelis more playing time. Other small forwards like Torey Craig and Talen Horton-Tucker are seeing more playing time. If Buzelis is Chicago’s only “untouchable” player, that means other stars could be on the move.

That could provide an opportunity for Matas Buzelis to see more playing time. The 2024-25 trade deadline is Thursday, February 6. Chicago has less than two weeks to make a deal. We’ll see if 20-year-old Matas Buzelis gets any more playing time after the trade deadline next month. The Bulls’ next game is Monday, January 27 at home vs. the Nuggets.