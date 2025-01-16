Bulls Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Could Cost First-Round Pick

The Chicago Bulls are shopping veteran center Nikola Vucevic ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but if teams are interested in acquiring the USC product, one may have to fork over at least a first-round pick.

Bulls Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Is Worth A First-Round Pick Since He’s Having the Most Efficient Season?

Several NBA executives informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Thursday that Vucevic could cost a first-rounder, given how well he’s played through the first half of the season.

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, is having the most efficient season of his NBA career, shooting career bests of 55.6% from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point territory. His true shooting percentage (63.9%) is also a career high.

Through 40 games (all starts), Vucevic’s averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 32.2 minutes per contest. In addition to averaging a double-double, he recorded a season-high 39 points at San Antonio on Dec. 5.

Per Spotrac, Vucevic is in the second season of the three-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Bulls in June 2023. The 14-year veteran is also owed $21.48 million in 2025-26.

Vucevic Is A Target For The Warriors, Lakers

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, Vucevic is a target for both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Bulls are seeking a first-round pick, they will probably have to settle for second-round picks in return.

“The Lakers and Warriors are viewed as the strongest trade suitors for Nikola Vucevic,” Sidery wrote. “Both teams can match Vucevic’s $20 million salary in talks with the Bulls utilizing various contracts. Chicago will likely have to end up settling for second-round draft capital on Vucevic.”

The Warriors have continued their due diligence on the trade market and inquired about three other frontcourt targets: John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams, league sources told HoopsHype.

This means the chances of Golden State acquiring previously reported wing targets such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson have decreased, Scotto added in his report.

Vucevic Previously Played For The 76ers, Magic

Vucevic started his career back in 2011 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has now played for three different teams as he was with the Orlando Magic before coming to Chicago. The trade rumors aren’t anything new.

“This time of year, it’s part of it,” Vucevic told The Chicago Tribune in a recent interview. “You can’t get caught up into that stuff. I’ve heard rumors ever since I was in Orlando. Everybody knows it and that’s just how it goes. Everybody online is going to have their opinions.”

The Bulls (18-23) rank 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.