Bulls Trade Rumors: Warriors ‘At The Front’ For Nikola Vucevic

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly the frontrunner to land Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors “have been at the front of the line” in terms of becoming a potential trade partner for Vucevic.

Bulls Trade Rumors: Warriors Have Been “Unwilling” To Offer More Than Second-Round Picks For Nikola Vucevic

Stein also mentioned that the Bulls are seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for Vucevic, but the Warriors have been “unwilling” to give up more than second-round draft capital.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Jan. 14 that Golden State has “talked plenty internally about the need for a center who makes 3s consistently” to allow the team to utilize more effective lineups that make full use of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Vucevic, 34, could be the perfect fit for Golden State considering the two-time All-Star is able to stretch the floor. The USC product can provide space for Stephen Curry as well. He’s also averaging 3.0 screen assists per game.

In 45 games (all starts) this season, Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 32.3 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 55.5% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

Per Spotrac, Vucevic is in the second season of the three-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Bulls in June 2023. The 14-year veteran is also owed $21.48 million in 2025-26.

Lakers Are Not In The Hunt For Vucevic?

Vucevic is largely viewed as a top target for both the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, according to Forbes’ Evan Sidery. While the Bulls continue to seek a first-round pick, they might have to settle for second-round picks in return.

“The Lakers and Warriors are viewed as the strongest trade suitors for Nikola Vucevic,” Sidery wrote. “Both teams can match Vucevic’s $20 million salary in talks with the Bulls utilizing various contracts. Chicago will likely have to end up settling for second-round draft capital on Vucevic.”

However, sources informed Stein recently that Los Angeles could be out on the Vucevic sweepstakes. “League sources stressed over the weekend that the Lakers are not expected to join the hunt for either Vucevic or Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl,” Stein wrote.

Golden State is aiming to avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year. The Warriors (22-23) currently rank 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls (19-27) sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, trailing the ninth-place Atlanta Hawks (22-23) by 3 1/2 games and leading the 11th-ranked Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) by a single game.