Butler Trade Rumors: At Least 4 Teams Expected To Be Involved

At least four teams could be involved in a Jimmy Butler trade and perhaps even more, according to Miami Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman.

The trade between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz has created significant flexibility on the part of the Suns, creating a pathway to a deal for Butler’s most preferred destination.

That pathway could possibly include the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

It’s worth noting that it was also reported that the Suns-Jazz trade was only one of the steps toward a Butler trade, with the next step being the right combination of picks and players headed to the Heat.

From here when it comes to Butler (whose intended landing spot remains Phoenix), keep an eye on the Bucks, and, possibly, the Raptors. https://t.co/WVtPvwG4FU — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 22, 2025

Butler Deal Now Seems Inevitable

A deal like the one between the Suns and Jazz doesn’t happen unless there’s a clear outline for Phoenix to follow in order to get something bigger done.

This is a franchise that is firmly in win-now mode under governor Mat Ishbia and so acquiring draft picks for the long haul is not the main agenda.

In fact, trading a 2031 first-rounder that could be extremely valuable because Kevin Durant and Devin Booker likely won’t be on the team shows this is about getting something done in the here and now.

Which Players Could Be Involved?

Considering that a Butler deal involving Phoenix likely means including Bradley Beal’s salary, one has to first consider the bigger salaries on the Bucks and Raptors.

Khris Middleton makes $31M this season in Milwaukee while Toronto’s Bruce Brown sits at $23M. Both have had their names involved in trade rumors and the Raptors have reached out to the Heat offering to be a third or fourth team in a Butler deal.

Pat Connaughton’s $9.4M has been viewed as a key to the Bucks ducking the second apron and he’d have to go to a team that can absorb his salary outright.