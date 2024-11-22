Pistons fans were left waiting for a Cade Cunningham injury update on Thursday night, after Detroit’s cornerstone departed the court with a hip problem.

Cade Cunningham Injury Update

On a night where Cade Cunningham posted a fifth straight double-double, the Pistons’ biggest threat was unable to prevent his team from falling to an agonising two-point loss against Charlotte.

The game wasn’t without its fair share of fightbacks however, as Detroit rallied back from a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the score and force overtime.

Cade Cunningham was once again at the heart of everything positive the Pistons produced, posting 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds and connecting on 10 assists for the eighth time this NBA season.

It could have been a far more fruitful night for the 23-year-old had he found consistency in his shooting; he hit just nine of 26 attempts, including just two of nine from beyond the arc. However, he was near-perfect from the free-throw line, missing just one of eight attempts.

Cade Cunningham over his last 9 games: 27 PTS – 7 REB – 10 AST

26 PTS – 6 REB – 10 AST

21 PTS – 10 REB – 10 AST

15 PTS – 6 REB – 10 AST

35 PTS – 7 REB – 11 AST

21 PTS – 7 REB – 9 AST

26 PTS – 8 REB – 9 AST

22 PTS – 11 REB – 13 AST

20 PTS – 10 REB – 10 AST (Via @realapp_ ) pic.twitter.com/BJPIu0c0nZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 22, 2024

During the Pistons’s considerable fourth quarter comeback effort, Cunningham was sidelined with a suspected hip injury and never returned to the court. After getting fouled by Grant Williams with 48 seconds left in the game, Cunningham suffered a hard fall on his tailbone.

However, the Detroit starting guard said he was feeling “better” post-game.

It is unclear the extent of Cunningham’s injury, or whether he will be sidelined in upcoming games – head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered little in the way of an update.

The Pistons are on the road once again this weekend as they travel to Florida to face the Magic, who have won all but one of their previous eight games.

Pistons fans will be crossing their fingers for an immediate Cunningham comeback, although he appeared to exit the court in visible discomfort – it is likely they won’t take the risk come Sunday.