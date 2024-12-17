Cade Cunningham is keeping illustrious company at this moment in time, after moving into the top three for most triple-doubles this season in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham Posts Another Triple-Double

A thrilling contest on Monday night saw the Pistons edge out Miami Heat by a singular point, thanks in no small part to their man of the moment Cade Cunningham.

He was simply too hot to handle for the Heat, connecting with a breathtaking 18 assists – a career high – along with his fifth 20-plus point display of the season and 11 rebounds.

In doing so, this latest state line saw him make Detroit franchise history, becoming the first man to post those numbers.

Most Triple-Doubles This Season

Nikola Jokic – 10 LeBron James – 7 Cade Cunningham – 6

Another triple-double – his sixth of the season so far – moved Cunningham up into the top three alongside LeBron James and NBA sportsbooks‘ MVP favorite Nikola Jokic.

Speaking postgame, the 23-year-old was asked how he is able to shoulder so much of the responsibility for Detroit.

“It’s what my job is, it’s what my responsibility is. It’s what I’ve always asked for growing up. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, being the guy who can do everything, which is the highest level player you can find,” Cunningham said.

“To be able to have that responsibility is a blessing, and I just try to bring it every night.”

His playmaking abilities were on full display on Tuesday night as his season average moved up to 9.7 per-game, meaning he is also third on the NBA assist leaderboard.

His Detroit teammates were big beneficiaries of his creative flurry, with shooting guard Malik Beasley topping the Pistons on the night with 28 points, including seven baskets from beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also added 16 points of his own as he effectively won the game single-handedly, wiping the eight-point deficit they were chasing in overtime.