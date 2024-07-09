Cade Cunningham, Pistons Agree to Five-Year Extension

The Detroit Pistons wasted no time in giving Cade Cunningham a contract extension. The deal is for reportedly five years and $224 million with a Rose designation. Cunningham was arguably the long bright spot for Detroit last season as the team continues to struggle in a rebuilding phase. He is coming off what many consider his best season yet despite the team’s obvious struggles. The Pistons finished with a win-loss record of 14-68 and were the last place team in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, Cade Cunningham is the building block of their future, and this new deal proves how much faith they have in the young guard.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Agree to Five-Year, $224 Million Contract Extension

Cade Cunningham’s Potential

Cunningham was a first overall pick for a reason in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was heavily touted coming out of Texas and appears to have a bright future in the NBA, even after three seasons with a less-than-stellar Detroit squad. In three seasons, Cunningham has logged 20.0 points, 5.0 total rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He also has recorded 1.0 steals per game and currently possesses a career player efficiency rating of 15.0.

Remember, Cunningham is the focal point of the offense on a team that is currently rebuilding and was the worst unit in the Eastern Conference last year. Some of his numbers would certainly improve were he on a better team. It is also vital to remember that Cunningham is only 22 years of age. As a result, he will mature and keep getting comfortable in the NBA landscape. In the grand scope of things, Cade Cunningham has a very bright future. As for the Pistons as a team, it is currently difficult to tell if they can climb out of NBA purgatory soon.

Can the Detroit Pistons Return to Relevancy Sooner than Later?

The Pistons have not made the postseason since they had Blake Griffin. That goes to show how long and how desperate the team and fanbase is for some sort of success. Cade Cunningham is a solid foundational piece for the future. However, surrounding him with the right talent is easier said than done. Detroit has whiffed on plenty of picks in the last few years. Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey have potential. However, players such as Killian Hayes, Luka Garza, and Sekou Doumbouya never panned out for the organization. All in all, the Pistons must continue to rebuild smartly around Cade Cunningham, especially after making a long-term commitment to him.