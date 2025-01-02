Caitlin Clark spoke on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Height’s podcast this week, giving her opinion on why she thinks NBA viewership has dropped down this season.

NBA Viewership Down

It is no secret that viewing figures in the NBA have dropped this season, despite a huge boost in numbers over the festive period.

There are so many different opinions on why less fans are watching the league this year, but one of WNBA’s biggest stars thinks she knows what is causing the decline in views.

Caitlin Clark was named WNBA rookie of the year in 2024 and after speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Height’s Podcast this week, she revealed her reasoning as to why numbers have dipped.

“Honestly, I feel like…the average basketball fan doesn’t understand how good NBA players are, and they think it looks like they’re now trying,” Clark explained.

“I promise you they’re trying. They’re just like so good…Obviously, the physicality of the league has changed a lot…maybe people want more beef and physicality, and people think it’s gone soft.”

Clark’s words came just days after the NBA had one of its biggest scuffles of the season so far, with six players ejected after a fight between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson.

Clark knows a fair bit about viewing figures, with the WNBA star responsible for shattering multiple viewership records in her first season as she took the league by storm.

Clark Reveals Injury During Playoffs

Caitlin Clark averaged 22-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists during her first year in the league and the rookie guided Indiana to their first playoffs since 2016.

Speaking on the Kelce podcast this week, Clark revealed for the first time that she was suffering with an injury during the Fever playoff run at the end of last season.

“It was early on, like our tenth game of the year. We were playing in New York against the Liberty, who ended up winning the championship this year.

“Someone set a screen on me and I hit my ear just perfect on the girl where my ear drum like, popped and ruptured.”

Despite her concerns, Clark played on through the injury and excelled during her first postseason, despite Indiana falling in the first round.