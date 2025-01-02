NBA

Caitlin Clark Gives Reason Why She Thinks NBA Viewership Was Down In 2024

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated4 hours ago on January 02, 2025

Fever Caitlin Clark First WNBA Player to Record 50+ Points, 25+ Assists Over 2-Game Span

Caitlin Clark spoke on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Height’s podcast this week, giving her opinion on why she thinks NBA viewership has dropped down this season.

NBA Viewership Down

It is no secret that viewing figures in the NBA have dropped this season, despite a huge boost in numbers over the festive period.

There are so many different opinions on why less fans are watching the league this year, but one of WNBA’s biggest stars thinks she knows what is causing the decline in views.

Caitlin Clark was named WNBA rookie of the year in 2024 and after speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Height’s Podcast this week, she revealed her reasoning as to why numbers have dipped.

“Honestly, I feel like…the average basketball fan doesn’t understand how good NBA players are, and they think it looks like they’re now trying,” Clark explained.

“I promise you they’re trying. They’re just like so good…Obviously, the physicality of the league has changed a lot…maybe people want more beef and physicality, and people think it’s gone soft.”

Clark’s words came just days after the NBA had one of its biggest scuffles of the season so far, with six players ejected after a fight between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson.

Clark knows a fair bit about viewing figures, with the WNBA star responsible for shattering multiple viewership records in her first season as she took the league by storm.

Clark Reveals Injury During Playoffs

Caitlin Clark averaged 22-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists during her first year in the league and the rookie guided Indiana to their first playoffs since 2016.

Speaking on the Kelce podcast this week, Clark revealed for the first time that she was suffering with an injury during the Fever playoff run at the end of last season.

“It was early on, like our tenth game of the year. We were playing in New York against the Liberty, who ended up winning the championship this year.

“Someone set a screen on me and I hit my ear just perfect on the girl where my ear drum like, popped and ruptured.”

Despite her concerns, Clark played on through the injury and excelled during her first postseason, despite Indiana falling in the first round.

