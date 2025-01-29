Ever since the success of certain innovative activities during last year’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the NBA have been trying their best to guarantee another Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 2.0, only this time including Caitlin Clark in the mix. However, it doesn’t seem to be going well.

According to sources close to the young WNBA player, the 23-year-old is not willing to participate in an All-Star Game three-point contest next month that would include the Warriors and Liberty icons, plus Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

SBJ reported on the matter, guaranteeing that negotiations aren’t over yet, as Clark’s representatives are still holding discussions with the league. According to the media journal, the Fever star isn’t interested in shooting off a ball rack, as her practice regime consists mostly of catch-and-shooting from beyond the arc, or even shots off the dribble.

Caitlin Clark reportedly told the NBA she was “disinclined” to participate in the NBA three-point contest https://t.co/NnkEcDoIjo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2025

This decision would certainly be a huge blow to the NBA’s ambitions, as they are hoping to build off last year’s All-Star success in San Francisco next month. However, Clark’s position seems to be set unless she will be persuaded otherwise. “I wouldn’t say it’s over until the thing happens,’’ a source said of her decision. “A lot of this stuff comes together very, very late.’’

In other news related to this special weekend, the league just announces their Rising Stars Challenge rosters this Tuesday, revealing that Victor Wembanyama will headline the teams. There was also a lot of expectation surrounding the possibility of Bronny James being called up to be one of the seven G League players to participate, but he wasn’t selected.

However, it seems that is was Bronny himself who declined the invitation, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The Lakers rookie has been averaging averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the G League so far this campaign.

The other challenge that the NBA is facing is how to enhance Sunday’s All-Star Game, which has become everything but an intense basketball clash, with players showing little or none desire or aggression. This is why the league changed the format of the weekend, drawing up a four-team tournament.