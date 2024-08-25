Cam Thomas Looking to Improve All-Around Game

Brooklyn Nets guard, Cam Thomas, has high aspirations as he heads into year four of his career. The shooting guard has always been an adept scorer. However, one knock on Thomas’ game has been his overall ability to be a play-maker. Thomas is aware of this and is making a concerted effort to improve this facet going into next season. Here’s what he had to say when asked what he can to do to elevate his game to the next level:

“Just doing everything—doing it consistently. I had the biggest jump in points from my second year to my third year,” Thomas said. “I was at 22.5 [points per game], so I think trying to get into that 25 ppg range, upping the playmaking and just trying to keep improving my all-around game. And hopefully, it leads to wins.”

If you think Cam Thomas is going to start neglecting the strongest part of his game, his scoring ability, think again. Thomas is also looking improve his shot going into the new campaign.

“Last summer, I tried to put more emphasis on catch-and-shoot shooting, and I think I was way up in the League percentage-wise on catch-and-shoot [this past season],” Thomas said. “So, just continue to work on that and fine-tuning the skills I had coming into the League, like my off-the-dribble stuff and finishing around the basket, [while] still improving on catch-and-shoot, trying to have the best percentage in the League.”

Thomas will most likely have an increased role for the Nets this coming season.

Cam Thomas’ Impact

Thomas has done nothing but improve year after year. For his career so far, he has averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 total rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 44.0 percent. Last season, Thomas had a career year. He tallied 22.5 points, 2.9 assists, 3.2 total rebounds per game, and also shot 36.4 percent from three-point range. As one can see, he is a savvy scorer, but the efficiency and other facets of Thomas’ game is erratic. Last year, Cam Thomas finished seventh in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. With Mikal Bridges now with the Knicks, the door is wide open for him to make a run for said award considering he will have an extended role.

Can he Make a Run for Most Improved Player of the Year?

If Thomas can improve his passing and efficiency shooting the ball, a Most Improved Player of the Award is not out of the question. Especially if he can start rebounding at a more efficient rate. The Nets are projected to be a lottery team. However, if Thomas can lead this squad to a potential Play-In spot, then his chances for this award will skyrocket. If Cam Thomas puts in the work like he is planning, a whole new aspect of his overall game will open up for the six-foot-four shooting guard.