Carmelo Anthony Reveals He Scored 62 Points Out of Anger

On January 24th , 2014, Carmelo Anthony, also known as Melo, made history for the New York Knicks. The

Knicks entered the matchup against the Charlotte Bobcats on a five-game losing streak. Many peers

were questioning the state of the team and their star, Carmelo Anthony, and his capabilities. Melo was

well aware of the naysayers coming into the night. What followed next was one of the most masterful

scoring performances in NBA history. Anthony poured in 62 points, a Knicks franchise record that still

stands. Recently, Anthony described his mindset during that night while appearing on Podcast P with Paul George.

Carmelo Anthony Reveals How He Scored 62 Points Out of Anger

Carmelo Anthony’s Thought Process During Game Against Charlotte

Melo was very candid on Paul George’s podcast.

“I had lost some games; we weren’t playing well. New York was on, they was all over me, the media,

everybody,” Anthony said. “I was in such a zone; it was a zone that nothing or nobody or anybody could

say (anything). It’s like a bubble. You’re angry. The fans are on you, the media is ridiculing you, you don’t know what your teammates are thinking, we’re losing.”

Anthony also had more to say.

“It’s hard to tell what happened. I just knew that I felt like I was in another space at that moment. Again,

I was angry, so I was just trying to isolate myself in a space where only I can operate in this space mentally. F*** everybody. It was like a F*** You 62. “People think that just a happy (moment) but, no, I’m like scoring, looking at the fans, like f*** y’all.

(Fans) have bags on their head, all types of s*** going on. The brown bag guys is out there. F*** all of

y’all. Like I took that, I wasn’t saying it verbal, but it was like every jab that I could give you, it was going to be a f*** you jab. Get off me. And it was just that.”

Anthony retired in 2023 after playing 19 seasons.

His Hall of Fame Career

Carmelo Anthony had one of the best careers of all time. He may have not one a title while in the NBA,

but he will go down as one of the best small forwards ever. Melo’s resume boasts 10 All-Star

appearances, six All-NBA Team selections, and one scoring title. Not to mention, he is arguably the

greatest NBA Olympian as he won three gold medals throughout his career. Considering all of this, Carmelo Anthony will no doubt be a first ballot, Hall of Famer, one day.