Cavaliers injury report: Dean Wade (knee) could miss multiple weeks

On Monday, the Cavaliers were at home to face the Pistons. Detroit did what they could to keep it close, but Cleveland won the game, 110-91. The team is 37-9 but is 5-5 in their last 10.

Last Friday, PF Dean Wade suffered a bone bruise in his right knee vs. the 76ers. Wade has been out since then and Max Strus has been plugged into the starting lineup. NBA insider Chris Fedor reported that Wade could miss multiple weeks with this knee injury. Not ideal for the Cavaliers.

When will Dean Wade return for the Cavaliers?

Dean Wade Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury https://t.co/0ekVeG3Umv — RealGM (@RealGM) January 28, 2025



Dean Wade went undrafted in 2019 out of Kansas State but eventually signed with the Cavaliers. As a rookie in 2019-20, Wade played in 12 games. The 28-year-old has been a solid rotation player off the bench for Cleveland. In six seasons with the Cavs, Wade has played in 259 games and has 118 starts. Last season, Wade made a career-high 32 starts for the Cavaliers. In 2024-25, he has started 26 of his 35 games played. Wade is averaging (6.0) points, (5.0) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson has the choice to start a lineup with three players who are six-foot-nine or taller. Dean Wade plays SF, Evan Mobley is at PF, and Jarrett Allen plays center. Not every team has the luxury of having a starting lineup with that kind of size. Unfortunately, Wade is out with a knee injury and that’s forced the Cavs to make adjustments. While having Wade’s size is nice, the Cavs have capable players who can start.

Wade has missed the last two games in a row for the Cavaliers. In his place, Max Strus has started. He missed the first 27 games of the season due to injury. Strus has played in 18 games in 2024-25 and has five starts. Luckily, Cleveland has quality depth players on the bench who can make up for the minutes Wade was playing. The Cavs’ next game is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the road vs. the Heat.