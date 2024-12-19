On Monday, the Cavaliers were on the road to face the Nets. Cleveland is off to a hot start in 2024-25 and they easily handled the Nets. With a 130-101 win, the Cavs improved to 23-4 this season. That is the best record in the Eastern Conference by one-and-a-half games.

Against Brooklyn on Monday, Isaac Okoro suffered a sprained AC joint. It was announced on Thursday that Okoro is going to miss at least two weeks for Cleveland. Other than Max Strus who has yet to make his season debut, the Cavs have stayed relatively healthy to start the season. Now, Okoro is out for at least two weeks, and head coach Kenny Atkinson will have to turn elsewhere in his rotation to fill Okoro’s minutes.

Isaac Okoro will miss at least two weeks for the Cavs

The Cavs announce that Isaac Okoro will be re-evaluated in approximately 2 weeks, after sustaining a right shoulder AC joint sprain during the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ December 16th game at Brooklyn. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) December 19, 2024



With the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Isaac Okoro was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over five seasons, Okoro has played in 302 games and has made 232 starts. As a rookie in 2020-21, he started all 67 games he played for the Cavs. His (9.6) points, (3.1) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game as a rookie is still the best statistical season of his career. Okoro has never been known as a player who’s going to score 20+ games per night. Rather, the 23-year-old plays a modest role on offense and is known for his effort on the defensive end.

Isaac Okoro is a versatile player for the Cavaliers. He can switch between guard and forward and is an excellent wing defender. In 2024-25, Okoro has played in 23 games for the Cavs and has made 16 starts. His (.429) three-point percentage is a personal best for Okoro and is the second-highest in the NBA this season. Okoro’s three-point shooting has steadily improved in each of his first five seasons. He’s worked on his shot from range over the years and it’s paid off. Unfortunately, Okoro suffered a shoulder injury and is out for at least the next two weeks. He’ll miss roughly six games for the Cavs if he can return without any setbacks.