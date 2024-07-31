Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Signs Three-Year, $91M Max Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen agreed to a three-year, $91 million maximum contract extension that will guarantee him $131 million over the next five seasons, his agent Derrick Powell announced Wednesday.

Allen, 26, had two years remaining on the five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the team in 2021. He was set to make $20 million in the 2024-25 season.

Allen is co-represented with Powell by Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports. He becomes the third Cavaliers starter to sign a contract extension this summer, joining Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

In 77 games (all starts) last season, Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 31.7 minutes per game. The 2022 All-Star also shot 63.4% from the field, and 74.2% at the free throw line.

Allen had 42 double-doubles last season, the most in his career. It was the most by a Cavaliers player since LeBron James (52) in 2017-18, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Moreover, Allen joined Milwaukee’s two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only two players last season to average 15 points on 60% shooting. Allen’s usage percentage (19.4%) was a career best as well.

By the end of the 2023-24 regular season, he finished seventh in total rebounds (811) and sixth in offensive rebounds (243). Additionally, he ranked 11th in defensive boards (568) and fourth in offensive rating (131.3).

During the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Allen missed the final three games against the Orlando Magic due to a rib injury. However, he averaged 17 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 68% shooting through the first four games.

In Cleveland’s 96-86 Game 2 victory over Orlando, he recorded 16 points, a playoff career-high 20 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Kevin Love (21) and Brad Daugherty (20) are the only other Cavaliers players to grab 20 rebounds in a playoff game. Love posted 21 rebounds in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

“It means a lot,” Allen said. “It’s good company. … The perfect guy I always look to is Anderson Varejao. He was an excellent rebounder all throughout his career.

+12 https://t.co/l6z22xaUo0 pic.twitter.com/9VpBsKLly4 — Stat Defender (@statdefender) April 23, 2024

“Hate to say, but was he the best overall? No, but every single time he went on the court, he wanted it. I just look to that and try to replicate it.”

Then-Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff also praised Allen after the win. “He’s taken it upon himself to make sure we win the [rebounding] battle. We’re not here without him,” Bickerstaff said.

The 6-foot-11, 243-pounder went on to miss the entire conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics.

Allen was selected 22nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 NBA draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. He played his first three-plus NBA seasons with the Nets until a four-team trade sent him to Cleveland in 2021.