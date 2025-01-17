Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland ‘Reluctant’ To Make Trades

The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) sit at the top of the Eastern Conference standings as a result of both outstanding play and excellent team chemistry, meaning a trade would be disastrous for such a solid contender.

Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cavs Are Listening To Offers But Are Disinclined To Make Any Moves

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, as the trade deadline approaches, the Cavs are reportedly listening to offers but are hesitant to make any moves that could disrupt the team’s chemistry.

“Beyond its four mainstays, Cleveland is said to be listening to pitches but generally reluctant to do any sort of trade-deadline tinkering given how good the chemistry has been during the Atkinson Era,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Since the Cavaliers are firing on all cylinders, the team just doesn’t need to be active around the trade deadline. If Cleveland brass decides to execute a trade or two, any deal likely wouldn’t feature Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, or Jarrett Allen.

Retaining the starting five is imperative in order for Cleveland to keep all of the players in its regular rotation to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the chemistry that the players have developed.

Cleveland Has Become A Desirable Trade Destination

Despite gossip that the Cleveland Cavaliers may decide to forego an in-season trade, there could be a couple of players around the league wanting to be included in a potential package. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported last week that Cleveland has become a desirable location this season.

“Something interesting has happened this year with the Cavs, I’ve had multiple agents tell me that their players want to play in Cleveland,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.

“Part of it is because they know that Dan Gilbert will spend money and that if they trade for their client, their client can get paid. Part of it is they like the way the Cavs are playing, stuff like that. That is an indication to me that they’re being well-received. The way they’re playing is being well-received.”

The Cavaliers are coming off a disappointing blowout loss to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (34-6). Cleveland won the first meeting 129-122 on Jan. 8.

In the rematch, the Thunder handed the Cavs their worst loss of the season: a 134-114 drubbing.