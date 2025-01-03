Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds, Prediction, Best Player Prop Bets

On Friday, January 3, two teams head in opposite directions as the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-4) visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-14) at the American Airlines Center.

Cleveland arrives with momentum, riding a four-game road winning streak. Their latest triumph came on New Year’s Eve, a 122-110 victory over the Lakers, powered by 27 points from Jarrett Allen. With a 12-3 road record and a staggering +12-point differential, the Cavaliers are thriving away from home.

Dallas, however, finds itself in a difficult stretch. Without Luka Dončić, sidelined with a calf injury for at least a month, the Mavericks have dropped three straight, including a 110-99 loss to Houston on New Year’s Day. P.J. Washington’s status remains uncertain, adding to the challenges for a team searching for answers on its home court.

NBA Best Bets for Cavs vs. Mavericks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Cavaliers vs. Mavericks odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Friday, Jan. 3.

Spread

Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Moneyline

Cavaliers -275, Mavericks +225

Cavaliers -275, Mavericks +225 Over/Under

231

231 Game Time

8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location

American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX How To Watch

KFAA

The Cleveland Cavaliers, at 29-4, stand as the NBA’s gold standard, cruising with the league’s best record. Tonight, they face the 20-14 Dallas Mavericks, a team missing their heartbeat and leading scorer in Luka Dončić.

For Cleveland, the stars align. Healthy and balanced, they boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, supported by a bench as deep as it is effective. Their road dominance is undeniable, with eight consecutive double-digit victories. They’ve also claimed four straight wins against Dallas, five of the last six overall. Yet, this marks the first clash of the season between these two teams.

For Dallas, the odds seem insurmountable. Three straight losses weigh heavy, and the Cavaliers’ array of offensive weapons, especially from beyond the arc, looms large. Still, with Kyrie Irving leading the charge, don’t count out a heroic effort to defy expectations and keep this battle closer than it seems. The money is pouring in on the Cavs, and I’m going to fade the betting public in this one. To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure how Irving, Klay Thompson, and Spencer Dinwiddie get it done, but I’m tossing a little blind faith their way. The Mavericks keep this inside the number in Dallas.

Kyrie Irving | PG | Dallas – Over 26.5 Points (-110)

The stage is set for Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night—a matchup rich with history and emotion. For Kyrie, it’s more than a game; it’s a chance to shine against the team that once defined his beginnings. In these moments of reunion and rivalry, Irving has made a habit of delivering brilliance.

In Luka Dončić’s absence, Kyrie has shouldered the Mavericks’ hopes, averaging 25.1 points per game this season without his All-Star teammate. His presence is undeniable, the unquestioned leader of Dallas’ offense.

Against Cleveland, Kyrie’s fire burns even brighter. Over the past few seasons, he’s averaged 28.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, surpassing the 26.5-point mark in four of his last five matchups. History favors him—and so does Cleveland’s vulnerability to dynamic guards, as recent performances by Austin Reaves, Jamal Murray, and Tyrese Maxey attest.

