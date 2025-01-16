Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlights a potential NBA Finals preview.

In a marquee NBA clash, the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5) hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7) in a battle between two of the league’s elite. Cleveland is fresh off a 127-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, continuing their dominant season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City rides the momentum of a three-game winning streak, punctuated by a convincing 118-102 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 14.

These teams last met on Jan. 8, when the Thunder edged out the Cavaliers in a 129-122 thriller. Now, they’re set for a rematch under the bright lights at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST, with TNT carrying the live broadcast.

The Thunder enter as slight favorites, favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is set at 232.5 total points. This showdown promises high-stakes basketball between two title contenders.

NBA Best Bets for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Thursday, Jan. 16.

Spread

Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Moneyline

Cavaliers +110, Thunder -120

Cavaliers +110, Thunder -120 Over/Under

234

234 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK How To Watch

TNT

Here are our best bets for the Cavaliers vs. Thunder:

Thunder -1.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G | Thunder | 30+ Points (-165)

In last week’s showdown between conference elites, the Cavaliers edged the Thunder 129-122, thanks in large part to their relentless attack at the rim. Cleveland dominated inside, converting 23 of 33 attempts at the basket, per Cleaning the Glass. However, tonight’s rematch presents new challenges for Oklahoma City as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will be sidelined, leaving a significant void in rim protection.

Hartenstein has been a key defensive presence for the Thunder in Chet Holmgren’s (hip) absence. While his advanced metrics show a +1.4 overall impact and a 4.6-point defensive improvement, his influence has been more about altering shots than shutting down opposing offenses outright. Interestingly, when both Hartenstein and Holmgren are off the floor, the Thunder still maintain a strong +11.7 point differential, relying on Jalen Williams to hold down the 5. This game, however, pits Oklahoma City’s small-ball philosophy against Cleveland’s traditional dual-big lineup.

The Cavaliers, anchored by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, boast a +9.3 Net Rating and average 122.2 points per 100 possessions. But their defense, allowing 113.0 points per 100 possessions, has slipped from its elite status, with exploitable gaps, particularly from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City thrives on pushing the pace and launching threes, attempting 45.2% of their shots from deep when Hartenstein and Holmgren are absent—though they connect on just 34.8%.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to carry the Thunder’s offense, averaging 31.4 points per game and excelling in clutch moments. His 32-point, nine-assist performance in his last outing underscores his ability to dissect defenses, especially against Cleveland’s vulnerable perimeter.

The Thunder’s reliance on perimeter shooting versus Cleveland’s inside dominance sets the stage for a fascinating contrast of styles. Will Cleveland’s size and efficiency prevail, or can Oklahoma City’s sharpshooters turn the tide? All eyes will be on this tactical battle. SGA doesn’t let the Thunder lose at home tonight.