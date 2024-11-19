Kristaps Porzingis was assigned to Boston’s G-League affiliate for practice as the Celtics center nears his return from injury.

Porzingis has reached his ‘next phase of recovery’ according to the Celtics and he was one of two players alongside Xavier Tillman to be sent to Maine for practice on Monday.

Both players returned to Boston after the session held at the team’s Brighton facility and it’s expected the Latvian will suit up for the Celtics at some point before Christmas.

Following championship triumph in June, it was straight to rehabilitation for Porzingis who required surgery to repair an ankle injury sustained in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The 29-year-old played a key role in Boston finishing with the NBA’s best record by a big margin last season, but he was dealt an unfortunate hand and missed most of the postseason with various issues.

That being said, he still helped to make his mark on the team’s path to glory – especially in Game 1 of the Finals on his return where he put up 11 points on 4/5 shooting and made two emphatic blocks in the first quarter.

Porzingis targeting December return as Celtics aim to close gap on Cavaliers

Getting Porzingis back in the line-up will be a huge relief for Joe Mazzulla. With Al Horford unable to play back-to-backs alongside his own load management, Boston are forced to play either Tillman or Neemais Queta at center.

That isn’t a bad thing though, as both can give the team solid production – especially recently from Queta, who has looked awfully reminiscent of Robert Williams III – but Porzingis offers a completely different threat and makes the Celtics one of the most dynamic teams ever.

The seven footer can shoot from anywhere, has the agility and precise balance to play on the perimeter, is an increasingly dominant force in the paint and has established himself as one of the NBA’s best big men.

He was desperately unlucky to miss out on a second All-Star selection last year and while it’s extremely unlikely he’ll be in contention for one this time around, he still plays at that level.