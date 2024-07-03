Celtics champ Jaylen Brown posts photo of his lost NBA ring: ‘Got it back’

After weeks of looking for his lost NBA ring, Jaylen Brown recently reappeared on social media to announce that he’s been able to recover it. “Got it back,” he posted on his personal account, proud to have in his possession a valuable prize that he helped to conquer after producing MVP Finals-calibre performances at the start of June.

It had seemed that the Celtics star celebrated a bit too much after winning Boston‘s 18th league title, as he announced a day after he already lost his championship ring. According to the forward, he misplaced it during the team’s victorious duck boat parade that travelled through the city.

This is why the superstar decided to take his situation to his personal Instagram account and asked fans to help him find the ring that he assured was missing since that day. “Reward for whoever finds this ring, lost it at the parade,” Jaylen had posted on social media.

Jaylen Brown gave a signed ball, Jersey and courtside seats to the Celtics fans that returns his ring to him. Champ!! 🎥: @CelticsUnite18 pic.twitter.com/WBsluexOoB — Savage (@SavageSports_) July 2, 2024

After hitting a 2024 playoff low to reaching the ultimate high, Brown conquered the NBA Finals MVP after posting his 21-point exhibition which included 8 rebounds and 6 assists in Boston’s 106-86 triumph in Game 5 over the Mavericks.

The superstar had bounced back from a postseason low of 10 points the match before to finally lead the Celtics to their 4-1 series win and earn the NBA-record 18th title. According to his coach Joe Mazzulla, his biggest strength was to confront his fears on court and transform them into opportunities to thrive.

“He’s not afraid to face his weaknesses on the court,” said the Celtics tactician. “So, when you have that type of mindset, you’re just going to be able to take on every situation the game brings you. And that’s how you have to grow is to become vulnerable on the things that make you uncomfortable. He does that.”

Not even JB realized that two years ago he shot 31.8% from range over the last three matches of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors, and committed 10 turnovers in the last two games when his opponents took the title on Boston’s court. This time around, he faced his weakness and conquered them.

Despite being crowned the NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen insisted that the secret behind their success was “unity” and “team effort”

After losing an NBA Finals two years ago and then the Conference Finals against Miami last season, there was reason enough to celebrate in the Celtics camp. After being crowned champions in Game 5, Brown admitted that the theme for this campaign’s squad was unity.

“Whatever it took for us to win, that’s what I was willing to do,” he said despite being his team’s individual star. By Game 1 of the title series, he had already reached a milestone, by becoming the first Boston athlete to score 20 points with 3 blocks and 3 steals in the Finals stage.

Once he received the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy, he still gave all the credit to his teammates. “It was a full team effort,” JB shared. “I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum. He was with me the whole way. I’ve been grateful for every moment, every opportunity. I never hung my head.”

And he’s not wrong, as Jayson Tatum had a strong case to win the Finals MVP as well, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per match throughout the series. Brown, on the other hand, posted averages of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest during the same time, and even produced a 30-point display in Game 3.