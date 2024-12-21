Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday “for aggressively pursuing and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” at the end of his team’s 117-108 home loss to the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Mazzulla’s outburst followed Boston getting called for three technical fouls in the fourth quarter — one each for him, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum.

When time expired, Mazzulla appeared to have directed some harsh words toward referee Justin Van Duyne. During his postgame interview, Mazzulla said he was just trying to spread holiday cheer to the referee crew.

“I just hadn’t seen them in a while, so just a merry Christmas, happy holidays, wasn’t sure I was going to see them before the holiday,” said Mazzulla. “I just can’t let a moment go by where you wish someone just the best to them and theirs and their families.”

However, video of the exchange features anything but a cheerful conversation.

NBA crew chief Tony Brothers said after the game that Brown got his technical for questioning the integrity of an official. Tatum received his technical for “an overt action towards an official,” Brothers added.

Furthermore, Brown said Van Duyne called him for a technical for no reason and that Mazzulla “didn’t say anything” that would have warranted a technical.

“I got fined a couple weeks ago for inadvertent gestures that are determined to not be a part of the game, which was fine,” Brown said. “I took the fine. But what part of the game is a ref calling an inadvertent technical foul? I said to him, ‘You called a tech for no reason.’ He said, ‘If you say it to me again, I’m gonna call another tech.’

“[I said again], ‘You called a tech for no reason.’ Then he called the tech. Like, man, get out of here. You can’t threaten guys with a technical foul. That’s not part of the game either. You want to fine people for gestures and all this stuff? Fine that. Like, that’s some bulls—t.”

The Celtics (21-6) will now look to get their revenge on the Bulls (13-15) on Saturday in Chicago. In the first matchup of the regular-season series, Boston won 138-129 over Chicago at United Center on Nov. 29.

