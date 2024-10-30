NBA

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls for fighting to return in the NBA

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has called for the NBA to allow a return to fighting amongst players.

Mazzulla is well known across the league for his terrific one-liners, outside the box thought process and being a general basketball sicko, so it was no surprise to see him come out with something like this.

The 36-year-old is the youngest coach in the NBA and his fresh ideas, coupled with a witty delivery, have made him a fan favourite both in Boston and throughout the country.

Mazzulla told Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub that his dream rule change would be to bring back fighting.

“I think the biggest thing that we rob people from as an entertainment standpoint is you can’t fight anymore. I wish you could bring back fighting.

“I mean, you aren’t talking about robbing the league of entertainment. What’s more entertaining than when there is a little scuffle?”