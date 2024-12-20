Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla needed restrained by his staff from the referees following Boston’s fourth quarter collapse and defeat to the Chicago Bulls.

Mazzulla: “I was trying to wish them a Merry Christmas”

A disastrous fourth quarter for the Celtics where they were outscored 35-22 by the Bulls saw the reigning champions fall to yet another uncharacteristic defeat at home.

As the final buzzer sounded, Mazzulla stormed onto the court in search of NBA official Justin Van Duyne – presumably looking an explanation for back-to-back technical fouls he, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were assessed in the clutch.

When questioned about the incident postgame, Mazzulla responded in typical fashion:

“I haven’t seen them in a while, so just a ‘Merry Christmas’ and a ‘Happy Holiday.’

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to see them before the holiday, and I just can’t let somebody go by without wishing them the best to them and theirs and their families.”

Joe Mazzulla to referee Justin Van Duyne after the game: “F—k you. Come here! F—k you” pic.twitter.com/wyzqoZTf9X — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) December 20, 2024

Celtics must bounce back in Chicago on Saturday

It was an emotional finish at TD Garden on Thursday and one Boston can’t afford to dwell on as they meet Chicago again at the United Center on Saturday where they’ve won three straight.

The team looked slightly out of rhythm having entered the Bulls game with just two runouts in the last 11 days but it’d be safe betting your house on a return to the win column this weekend.

The Celtics haven’t lost two games in a row since towards the end of the regular season last year and they’ll be heavy favorites to take the spoils in Illinois.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Boston are the standout title favorites to go back-to-back and become the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18.