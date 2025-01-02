NBA

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown added to injury report for Timberwolves clash

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons

January 02, 2025

NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been added to the team’s injury report ahead of their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jaylen Brown injury update: ‘Questionable’ with right shoulder strain

Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s contest in Minnesota with a right shoulder strain, presumably suffered in Boston’s New Year’s Eve win over the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 points a game this season coming off Finals MVP and Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors in the playoffs last year.

Brown has featured in 28 of Boston’s 33 games so far as the reigning champions sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics are +225 favorites to win the title again and become the first back-to-back winners since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18.

Boston fans will be hoping to see Brown upgraded to available before tip-off, in large part due to his recent performance against the Timberwolves at home in November.

He made five threes in the span of two minutes and 22 seconds, which didn’t go down too well with the Minnesota broadcast crew at TD Garden.

WATCH: Jaylen Brown lights up the Timberwolves with five rapid threes

Celtics need to start racking up the wins, 5-5 in last ten games

The championship hangover hasn’t been kind to the Celtics, who are trailing the red-hot Cavaliers by quite some distance after the first part of the season.

They don’t look as well-polished as a unit and the defense looks to have taken a hit, but you can’t write them off and they’re respected in the betting markets for good reason.

If Boston can clinch the road victory on Thursday, it’ll be their third straight win over Minnesota.