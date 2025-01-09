Celtics’ Jayson Tatum fires back at Brandon Jennings over ‘soft’ remark

Jayson Tatum hit back at former journeyman Brandon Jennings who named the All-NBA forward ‘the softest Celtics superstar in history’.

Quite the statement from Jennings, considering ‘soft’ players usually don’t lead their team in points, rebounds and assists on the way to an NBA championship (the only others to do so are Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Larry Bird).

Not to mention an incredibly decorated career at the age of just 26 which includes five All-Star honors, three straight All-NBA First Team selections and he leads the way in all-time playoff points before the age of 27.

Jennings, whose career highlight is an All-Rookie First Team selection in 2010, hardly qualifies to critique the game or personality of a player like Tatum – but that’s new age media for you.

On a podcast hosted by former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who inspired Tatum himself to wear the number zero when he entered the league, Jennings made a series of controversial remarks:

“Is [Tatum] the softest Boston Celtics superstar ever? Why didn’t he get Finals MVP last year? Why did you let your running mate do it, if you’re so tough?

NBA teams probably feel otherwise, considering Tatum averages 28.1 points a game to Brown’s 23.9 and provides better rebounding and assists as well as a greater efficiency from three and the field.

But hey, Brandon Jennings said he’s soft.

Tatum responded with an Instagram post on Wednesday including a caption that read: “SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy.”

Tatum became first player not to win Finals MVP when leading team in points, rebounds, assists

Without discrediting Brown’s superb playoff run, it’s worth noting that Tatum became the first player in league history to lead their team in scoring, rebounds and assists and not win the Finals MVP award.

Plenty of all-time greats like Steph Curry (2016), Larry Bird (1981), Kevin Garnett (2008), Kobe Bryant (2000-02) and Tim Duncan (2007 and 2014) didn’t end up winning the award despite having a strong case.

The truth is, a team has a much better chance of winning a championship if more than one player is in contention for the award.

Following Tatum’s standout performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals where he closed the series out with 31 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, he was the odds-on favorite to win Finals MVP but it surprisingly went the other way.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics are the current title favorites to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

In an interview before the start of the 2024-25 season, Tatum said he knows he’ll win Finals MVP one day and if the Celtics continue on this path there’s no reason to suggest he won’t get another chance.