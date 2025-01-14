Celtics keen on trading for Jazz center Walker Kessler at deadline

Walker Kessler is a name to keep tabs on as the Boston Celtics seek to strengthen their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Celtics eye Kessler trade for Springer plus draft capital

The Celtics are in the midst of arguably their worst run in two years and there’s no doubt GM Brad Stevens has a few tricks up his sleeve to try and get the team back on song.

Adding further depth in the frontcourt could be just what the doctor ordered and Boston possess a valuable trade asset in the form of fourth-year guard Jaden Springer.

Attaching a series of first-round draft picks to Springer might tempt a team like the tanking Utah Jazz to part with one of their key pieces – and Kessler makes plenty of sense for the defending champions.

The 23-year-old is enjoying an impressive season in Utah, averaging a double-double 10.8 points and 11.4 rebounds alongside 2.5 blocks a night on 72% shooting from the floor.

As the Jazz lock horns with the likes of the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets in a heated game of ‘Capture The Flagg,’ dealing an aid like Kessler is on the cards.

Walker Kessler last four games: 15 REB

10 REB

17 REB

16 REB Shooting 76 FG% in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/qHe2QMFvjt — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 10, 2025

Springer has appeared in just 16 games for Boston this year and he’s struggled to crack the rotation with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard ahead in Joe Mazzulla’s pecking order.

Kessler’s 2.5 blocks a game rank third-best in the NBA and his defensive prowess makes him an ideal candidate for a contending team, while also providing a greater offensive threat than the likes of Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta.

Al Horford doesn’t play back-to-backs at his age of 38 and Kristaps Porzingis‘ health has been somewhat of a liability since touching down in Boston, so the Celtics could do with extra hands on deck at center.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Boston are the title favorites to become the first repeat winners of the Larry O’Brien trophy since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.