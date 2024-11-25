Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis will make his 2024-25 season debut on Monday night vs. the Clippers

Through their first 17 games this season the Boston Celtics are 14-3. They are 8-2 in their last 10 and are on a five-game win streak. On Sunday night, the Celtics narrowly beat the Timberwolves 117-115 at home. Boston has the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs. the Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kristaps Porzingis will make his 2024-25 season debut for the Celtics on Monday night vs. LA. Porzingis battled through a foot injury during the 2024 postseason and had to have surgery in late June. That delayed his start to the 2024-25 season with Boston. After taking the time he needed to get ready, the 29-year-old will be on the floor for Boston on Monday when they face James Harden and the LA Clippers. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis plans to make his season debut tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis returns five months after undergoing foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/4te4hw9N2A — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2024



When he makes his season debut on Monday night, Kristaps Porzingis will have officially played in his 10th professional season. It will be his second with the Celtics. In 2023-24, Porzingis made 57 starts during the regular season. The all-star big man averaged (20.1) points, (7.2) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (1.9) blocks per game. Injuries made Porzingis miss 25 games in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs.

Luckily, the Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA and can make of for the production of Porzingis when he is out. Boston has started three different players at center to begin the year. Veteran Al Horford has made 14 of the first 17 starts. With Porzingis back on the floor for game 18, Horford could come off the bench. A role that suits him better at 38 years old. In each of his last six seasons, Porzingis has averaged at least 20+ points per game. We’ll see if the big man can get off to a hot start tonight vs. Los Angeles.