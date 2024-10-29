Celtics guard Payton Pritchard tied the franchise record with eight threes off the bench in Boston’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pritchard is developing into one of the NBA’s best role players and the point guard out of Oregon is blossoming beautifully as each season goes by.

Famous for his long-range heaves at the buzzer, Pritchard has proved an extremely useful and valuable asset to a championship-winning team.

He tallied 28 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench in Monday’s 119-108 win over Milwaukee, shooting 10/14 from the field and 8/12 from three.

Through the first four games of the 2024/25 season, Pritchard is leading the league in total points off the bench with 65.

The first-round pick in 2020 began the season with odds of +6000 to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, which have since been cut to +1400 after a stunning start.

WATCH: Pritchard torches the Bucks with another deep three at the buzzer

A Payton Pritchard buzzer beater is not what the Doc ordered pic.twitter.com/PjjqhzoRmV — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 29, 2024

“I just live for those moments,” Pritchard said. “The clock winding down, and I think it was like six seconds left, so just to get to a spot and raise. And I kind of black out in those moments and just let it fly. And obviously, it works out a lot of the times for me.”

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers almost fell to his knees when Pritchard raised the roof in Boston at the end of the third quarter and he was full of praise for the 26-year-old:

“He’s just tough. A little tough dude. He’s that little pest that just gets under everybody’s skin, that keeps coming, gritty, smart. But he’s talented.”

The Celtics continued their unbeaten start to the season with a fourth straight victory and the title favorites look poised to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

A new dynasty is upon us and it’s a pleasure to watch.