Celtics to Offer Jayson Tatum $315 Million Supermax Extension

Coming off winning his first NBA championship, Jayson Tatum is expected to receive the richest contract offer in NBA history. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are prepared to offer Jayson Tatum a $315 million supermax extension. This would make him the highest paid player on Boston’s roster. This would come just a year after his co-star, Jaylen Brown, became the highest paid player. Eight of the Celtics’ rotational players are still under contract through next year. Many also expect Derrick White to sign a contract extension. All in all, expect Jayson Tatum’s name to be at the top of the list for highest paid NBA players soon.

Jayson Tatum Could Soon Become Highest Paid NBA Player

Jayson Tatum’s Impact

Despite his playoff inconsistencies, Tatum is still considered a top-10 player in today’s NBA and for good reason. For his career, he has averaged 23.1 points, 1.1 steals, 3.5 assists, 7.2 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 percent. On top of this, the former Duke star also possesses a career offensive rating of 114 to go along with a defensive rating of 108 for his career. Tatum has also logged a career true shooting percentage of 58.3 percent, a box plus/minus rating of 3.6, and a player efficiency rating of 20.1.

The Celtics superstar is one of the best scorers in the league right now. Not to mention, the league saw him become a more versatile weapon this season. Something which played a major factor in Boston’s run to the championship. When Tatum’s shot was not falling during the playoffs, he found other ways to contribute. Especially while players such as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White stepped up to shoulder the scoring load. Considering all of this, the Boston Celtics are going to be in title contention for at least a few more years.

A Bright Future for the Celtics

With Boston’s star duo of Brown and Tatum now having a taste of Finals success, the rest of the league should be put on notice. On top of this, the Celtics will have enough flexibility to retain most of their core. A core that terrorized the whole NBA throughout the year. Boston finished the regular season with the best regular season record at 64-18. The team now knows what it takes to go all the way. Their stars are not going anywhere. With this in mind, the future is bright for the Boston Celtics, especially if Jayson Tatum signs the supermax extension.