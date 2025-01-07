Celtics vs. Nuggets Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets breaks down the key players in tonight’s matchup between NBA Champion hopefuls.

Boston’s road trip reaches its climax Tuesday night in Denver, a matchup brimming with anticipation against the Nuggets.

The Celtics have shown flashes of brilliance on this journey, with victories over the Timberwolves and Rockets, but a stumble against the Thunder left a bitter taste. In Oklahoma City, Boston soared to a 65-point first half and a 10-point halftime lead, only to falter in the second half, managing just 27 points—including a mere 12 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder surged back to claim a 13-point win, leaving Boston searching for answers.

With three games in four days behind them, fatigue may have played a role. Now, rested and at full strength, the Celtics look to reclaim their rhythm and end the trip on a high note.

NBA Best Bets for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Celtics vs. Nuggets odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Spread

Celtics -6

Celtics -6 Moneyline

Celtics -240, Nuggets +195

Celtics -240, Nuggets +195 Over/Under

237

237 Game Time

9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location

Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Ball Arena | Denver, CO How To Watch

TNT

When healthy, Boston stands as the league’s most formidable team. A starting five that can shoot from anywhere, elite wing defenders, a deep bench, and Jayson Tatum—an MVP contender pouring in 30 points a night—make the Celtics a daunting opponent.

For Denver, Nikola Jokić has been nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 9.7 assists this season. The three-time MVP continues to carry the Nuggets, especially with Aaron Gordon sidelined by a calf injury for six games. Gordon’s absence has left a noticeable void in Denver’s physicality and perimeter defense.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2024-25 season (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5). pic.twitter.com/IHn6rIFecY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2025

In his stead, Jokić has been surrounded by Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr.—a smaller lineup that has struggled to match opponents’ firepower. Jokić’s Herculean efforts—46, 41, 23, 36, 37, and 27 points over the last six games—have kept Denver afloat, but the weight is immense.

Against Boston, Denver’s size disadvantage looms large. The Celtics’ ability to stretch the floor and exploit mismatches on the perimeter creates a stark contrast. As Boston seeks to close its road trip on a high note, their depth and balance may prove too much for a depleted Nuggets squad. Expect the Celtics to prevail and cover the spread tonight if they knock down shots.

Derrick White | SG | Celtics – Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-105)

Derrick White has found his rhythm, delivering consistency and impact in recent performances. Over his last five games, White has averaged 22 combined points and rebounds, exceeding the 18.5 threshold in four of those outings.

Historically, White has posted modest numbers—12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game across 17 matchups against Denver. Yet, in two of his last four encounters with the Nuggets, he’s risen above this prop mark.

As Boston leans on its depth, White’s ability to elevate his game in key moments remains crucial. Tonight, his presence could once again prove pivotal.

DERRICK WHITE TONIGHT 26 PTS

2 REB

2 AST

2 BLK

10/20 FG CLUTCH via @realapp_ pic.twitter.com/yTyHrlQtZz — 𝙅𝙏 🍀 (@TatumBurna0) January 3, 2025

BEST BETS