When people talk about the greatest players to ever have graced a basketball court, the debate usually includes the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. However, former player Chandler Parsons believes otherwise, as he would take one of them out of the Top 3 and exchange one of them for a current league star.

According to the 36-year-old, who was invited on FanDuel TV this week, the five-time champion with the Lakers shouldn’t even be a part of the GOAT conversation. “I love Kobe, God rest his soul, but he’s not top three in most people’s eyes. I don’t even understand how this is an argument between him and LeBron. I think it’s Shaq (third) but a lot of guys would go even older than him,” he assured.

Parsons noted that most people he knows also don’t have the purple and gold icon in their top three, and explained why he would rank Suns star Kevin Durant higher in the all-time list than Kobe.