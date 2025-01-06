Charles Barkley calls JJ Redick a ‘dead man walking’ after comments on NBA coverage

Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked about the downfall of the NBA ratings a couple of weeks ago, and Charles Barkley didn’t like what the rookie tactician had to say about the way the media covers the basketball league. Even though the former player didn’t mention ESPN or TNT, Chuck took the comments personally.

During last Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA, the Suns icon ranted on Redick as host Ernie Johnson tried his best to steer the conversation back to highlights. “[Redick] said something about we’re the reason people ain’t watching this crappy product we got.

“… yeah, us, like we’re out there jacking up 100 threes a night,” Barkley started. “JJ, you come for the king, you better not miss. Because I can get you, brother. Remember, I got your Lakers games. You can’t hide them flaws they got.”

Charles Barkley unloaded on JJ Redick after his criticism about NBA media being too negative.https://t.co/SGsFlps0K8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2025

“You’re just a dead man walking,” Charles continued on air. “They got rid of Frank Vogel who did a good job, they got rid of Darvin Ham who did a good job. But you came out there thinking you were gonna change things with that same ugly girl you went on a date with.”

Despite Johnson’s effort to get things back on track, the Hall of Famer didn’t bite his tongue when referring to the purple and gold coach. ”He [Redick] came in there thinking, ‘I can make this thing work.’ The hell you can! You can put some makeup on that pig! … The Lakers stink, man. Come on, man,” he said.

The remarks that triggered Barkley came during a pregame press conference last month, where JJ said the way the NBA is narrated is full of criticism, and needs to be celebrated more. “If I’m a casual fan and you tell me every time I turn on the television that the product sucks, well, I’m not going to watch the product,” Redick said.

“And that’s really what has happened over the last 10 to 15 years. I don’t know why. It’s not funny to me,” the 40-year-old added. “We don’t have anybody that’s willing to step up to the fact that this is an awesome game and we should talk about it and celebrate it in a positive way.”

JJ Redick responds to the TNT host’s unfortunate comments on his job security: ‘I literally don’t care’

Even though the press wanted to keep this rivalry alive, Los Angeles coach JJ Redick chose not to engage further in this public spat with Charles Barkley, despite the broadcaster criticizing the Lakers team and even questioned his job security on live television.

“I didn’t make it all the way through the clip, I got to be honest with you,” the 40-year-old said Friday before the Lakers defeated the Hawks. “My resting heart rate is probably 64 [beats per minute]. I watched the clip, it was 64. Literally don’t care. I have other thoughts, but don’t care.”

Despite the Hall of Famer’s comments on the rookie coach losing his job soon, the Lakers continue to have a relatively-positive 2024-25 campaign as they currently sit No. 5 in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record.

However, JJ did admit during his NBA coverage remarks, that criticizing the league is also positive. “That doesn’t mean we don’t critique it. We should critique it, but we should celebrate it. Nobody’s doing that, and the people that are have a small niche following on Twitter,” he said last month.