“NBA on TNT” broadcaster Charles Barkley was disappointed in the New Orleans Pelicans’ performance after they blew a 20-point lead against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

In the Pelicans’ 124-106 loss to Golden State, Zion Williamson had a season-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting and eight rebounds. Brandon Ingram also added 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor and three 3-pointers.

New Orleans outscored Golden State 31-14 in the opening quarter. However, the Warriors cut their deficit to trail just 51-47 at halftime. The Dubs then went on to outscore the Pels 77-55 in the second half.

Buddy Hield scored a season-best 28 points for Golden State, and Brandin Podziemski had 19 points as well. Plus, reserve Lindy Waters III finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in his best game yet for the Warriors.

Following the game on the TNT postgame show, Barkley let the Pelicans have it for losing a winnable game. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and De’Anthony Melton.

“I’m not going to overreact. That was embarrassing by the Pelicans,” Barkley said. “I don’t mind teams losing games, but to lose that game the way they did… The guys talk about there’s no Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy.

“Man they got Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum. They have their best three players. To have a 20-point lead and lose by 20, that was embarrassing.”

Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram have yet to play together

More importantly, the Pelicans struggled on Tuesday night despite dominating the first quarter. New Orleans committed 23 turnovers on the night and allowed the Warriors to score 34 points off those mistakes.

In comparison, the Pelicans were only able to create five points off turnovers. New Orleans’ perimeter defense was atrocious, with Golden State shooting 21-of-46 from beyond the arc without Curry playing.

Since the Murray trade, the star trio of Murray, Williamson, and Ingram have yet to play together in live action. Murray is expected to recover in four to six weeks from his left hand fracture.

The Pelicans are taking on Golden State in a rematch tonight at the Chase Center.