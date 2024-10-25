Charles Barkley made light of the imminent end of “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, joking about being fired from TNT’s acclaimed show. TNT is in the final season of its broadcast agreement with the NBA.

Charles Barkley quipped about leaving the “Inside the NBA” studio early, network firing the panel

ESPN, Amazon, and NBC hold NBA broadcast rights for next season. The new deal means the end of “Inside The NBA” at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

“Inside the NBA” has long been established as one of the most popular basketball shows on TV, with a star-studded panel of Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Barkley made a light-hearted comment about leaving the studio early, alluding to TNT’s declining control as the network’s broadcasting rights are about to expire.

Charles Barkley: “What are they going to do, fire us?” 😂😂 (h/t @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/7mMi04ACRU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 25, 2024

“[It’s] 12:29 a.m. We’re walking out of here at 1 a.m. What [are] they gonna do? Fire us?” Charles Barkley said as Thursday’s show came to an end, bringing about laughter from the panel.

Smith then replied, “You’re getting closer and closer,” before Johnson added, “Closer and closer to that line. You’re going to unwittingly just cross that line one of these nights.”

Afterwards, Smith responded, “What do you mean unwittingly? He’s been crossing [the line] all summer,” referring to Barkley’s wisecracks about the network for its failure to extend its broadcast rights for the league.

Barkley previously announced his retirement from broadcasting after the 2024-25 season during the 2024 NBA Finals

Barkley’s frustration over the situation led him to announce his retirement from broadcasting at the end of the 2024-25 season during the NBA Finals in June.

However, he later reversed his decision, reaffirming in August that he intends to fulfill the remainder of his contract with TNT, regardless of whether it includes basketball coverage. Of course, Barkley’s contract runs through 2032.

“I love my TNT Sports family. My No. 1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible,” Barkley said in a statement.

🚨 Charles Barkley: "I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But, I have made the decision the myself- no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television… I'm not going to another network… Next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years." 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E966rKo7X4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2024

“We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me.

“I have to say, I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Charles Barkley joined TNT in 2000 after retiring from the NBA

Furthermore, Barkley joined the network in 2000 after retiring from the NBA. The Hall of Famer agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT Sports in October 2022. He’s been one of the most entertaining basketball analysts.

In fact, Barkley has won five Sports Emmys as Outstanding Studio Analyst for his work on “Inside the NBA.” Before his broadcasting career, Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA with three different teams.

He was an 11-time All-Star and won the 1992-93 MVP award. Barkley is a two-time inductee in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Additionally, he was inducted in 2006 for his individual success and in 2010 as part of the “Dream Team” from the 1992 Olympics.