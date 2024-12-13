Charles Barkley Says Oklahoma City Are ‘Clear’ Western Conference Favorties

Charles Barkley is seemingly ready to commit to Oklahoma City as Western Conference champions, and says they are now the ‘clear’ favorites.

You would be hard pushed to find a team in hotter form in the NBA at this moment in time than the 19-5 Oklahoma City Thunder, who are hurtling towards a second straight postseason after a three year hiatus.

Their latest NBA Cup quarter-final win was their eighth victory in nine games, which includes some major scalps in the shape of the Warriors and Mavericks.

They will have the opportunity to cut their teeth against the Rockets one again on Saturday night in the NBA Cup, with Houston breathing down their necks in the Western Conference.

For now, their unassailable lead at the summit is iron-clad, and ESPN analyst Charles Barkley has even gone as far as saying the Thunder are a lock for the Western Conference.

“It’s going to be interesting when Chet Holmgren comes back because they’re [Oklahoma City Thunder] going to be able to beat you in multiple ways.

“This team is the clear favorite to win the West easily right now.”

“This team is the best in the West by far” Chuck is ready to put the house on OKC 😳 pic.twitter.com/f9kvgbHtGg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 11, 2024



Barkley went on to dismiss any other challengers, saying: “The Lakers stink, the Warriors are mediocre, my Suns can’t get healthy; the wild card is Memphis.

When asked whether the Rockets have what it takes to maintain their challenge, Barkley continued by saying their inexperience may be their downfall: “Houston is too young; they’re not ready for the deep water yet.”

Indeed, adding a domineering center like Chet Holmgren to an already eclectic mix of powerhouses means the Thunder could dominate just about any team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is anchoring the offense with immaculate precision, and according to NBA sportsbooks is rivalling Nikola Jokic for MVP.

Along with Jalen Williams, who is proving to be a solid second option, the Thunder have the deepest roster in the league right now.