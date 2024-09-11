Charles Barkley Says Suns Have “No Identity and No Leadership”

Charles Barkley did not mince words when asked about his former team, the Phoenix Suns, this coming season. On an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Barkley talked about many of the Western Conference contenders. He was highly critical of many of the playoff teams from last season, aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder. What he had to say about the Suns though certainly raised some eyebrows.

“My Suns,” Charles Barkley began. “They got no identity and no leadership. You gotta have a style of play. You gotta have leadership. The Suns have not proven they can do that yet.” “[Booker] is a terrific player,” he continued. “The whole dynamic of the team changed when KD and Beal came there. Now, they gotta have leadership. He’s (Booker) gotta take the leadership role. I think he’s reluctant because assume that KD’s the best player. Kevin has said he don’t want to be a leader. He just wants to play basketball.” “I challenged Booker last year. It’s gotta be Booker. He’s gotta take a serious leadership role. People are gonna listen to him because he’s a great player, but he’s gotta become more of a leader. Gotta be more of a vocal leader. Then we’re gonna see what happens with the Suns.”

While some would argue that Barkley is spouting nonsense, there is also merit to the leadership argument.

Charles Barkley Questions Phoenix’s Identity

Can the Phoenix Suns Put the Pieces Together This Year?

The Phoenix Suns looked stacked on paper going into last year. With a new trio that featured Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant, many thought their offensive output would be too much for the rest of the league to overcome. However, their lack of a true point guard, defensive inefficiencies, and lack of a floor leader was their eventual downfall. It showed in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A series that saw the Suns get swept by said Timberwolves team.

With a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer, a floor general in Tyus Jones, and Devin Booker coming off a summer where he spent time around his fellow Olympians, the Suns are hoping to silence many critics this coming year. If Devin Booker does take the next step to be a vocal leader, then Phoenix could be one of the surprises of the Western Conference. It will be difficult with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets all projected to be in the top-four range. Still, the big three of the Suns has enough talent to assure them as a playoff lock. Like Charles Barkley said though, someone has to step up as the leader on the floor.