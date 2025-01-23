Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, the team confirmed.

Miller had a procedure done in New York to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

In his second season, Miller averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 games. His 3.9 three-pointers per game were fifth-most in the league.

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hornets Can’t Stay Healthy

Whether it’s LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Grant Williams or now Miller, Charlotte can’t find a way to stay healthy.

Ball has missed 11 games and Mark Williams has missed 22. Bridges (13) and Mann (27) have sat out a combined 40 contests, while Grant Williams played in 16 games before being ruled out for the season to repair multiple tears in his right knee.

It’s been a big factor in the Hornets standing with the fifth-worst record in the league at 11-29.

Charlotte certainly has an intriguing young nucleus among Ball, Miller and Williams, but the theory of that trio has been more prevalent than the reality.

At this stage of the season, and with all the injuries decimating the roster, Charlotte will surely be looking to add to that core with a high lottery pick this summer.

More Selling To Be Done?

As the Hornets look set to slide further down the standings, one has to wonder if there are any other players opposing teams will look to pry away.

So far, only the Phoenix Suns have taken advantage, recently acquiring center Nick Richards and a second-round pick in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.

Guard Nick Smith Jr. has had his name floated around in trade rumors. He should have more teams paying attention after averaging 14 points during the last three games.

A veteran guard like Cody Martin who can do a little bit of everything may also have some appeal.