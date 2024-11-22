Charlotte’s Brandon Miller scored a career-high 38 points in an OT win vs. the Pistons

Through 15 games to start the 2024-25 season, the Hornets are 6-9. The team is coming off a 123-121 OT win vs. the Pistons. Charlotte wants to be a team in playoff contention this year. They’ve missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons. As of Friday, November 22, the Hornets are one of four teams with a 6-9 record.

In their OT win vs. the Pistons on Thursday, second-year SF Brandon Miller shined in the biggest moments. He had a career-high 38 points in a 123-121 win. That included eight points in OT. The 22-year-old is a streaky shooter at times but he can also light it up from deep like he did on Thursday. Miller was 8-12 from beyond the arc. Charlotte’s next game is on Saturday night vs. the Bucks.

With the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Brandon Miller was selected by the Hornets out of Alabama. Miller played one season collegiately before he took his talents to the pros. As a rookie, Miller played in 74 games for Charlotte and made 68 starts. He averaged (17.3) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (2.4) assists. That was enough for Miller to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting. It was going to be tough to beat San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama last season.

Miller has made 11 starts for the Hornets in 2024-25 and is averaging (18.6) points, (4.4) rebounds, (3.8) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. The pairing of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball has been exciting to start this season. Both players had 35+ points in their OT win vs. the Pistons. Ball is leading the team with (28.9) points and (6.7) assists per game. Miller’s (18.6) points per game in 2024-25 are the next highest on the team. If the 22-year-old can continue improving his scoring numbers, he could average 20+ points per game in year two. There are still 67 games this season to try and make that happen. He’s averaging (33.5) points per game in his last two played.