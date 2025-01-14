Chicago Bulls trade rumours are certainly not in short supply ahead of the deadline, and the franchise have been urged to shift one of their key players approaching veteran status.

Chicago Bulls Trade Rumours: Vucevic On the Move?

Chicago Bulls trade rumours continue to be dominated by their apparent plans to trade Zach LaVine, although stumbling blocks over the remaining $94.9 million over two years on his current contract continue to cause complications.

LaVine is playing the most efficient basketball of his career thus far, largely in part to a stellar supporting cast who are keeping the Bulls ticking along – although rather unspectacularly.

Losing LaVine will leave a sizeable hole – particularly if all they are after is draft capital and a genuine rebuild – but another key component of the Bulls starting line-up could also be traded with the deadline less than a month away.

Nikola Vucevic has exploded with a new lease of life this season, just as if it appeared he would be deemed surplus to requirements at the end of last season.

He continues to be an important cog in the Bulls machine, but at 34 he is hitting a juncture in his career where Chicago must decide whether to keep him on the books, or trade him while he remains at a desirable effectiveness.

With Vucevic expected to be included in their trade plans, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has floated the idea of a trade with Golden State that would see a trio of players head to Chicago.

Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson were all names suggested by Swartz.

“Finding a new home for the 34-year-old Vucevic and clearing future cap space should be a priority,” wrote Swartz.

“Golden State should be in the market for a center and could use Vucevic’s versatile scoring, rebounding and passing.

“In turn, Chicago gets over $17 million in expiring contracts from Payton and Looney and can use Anderson as a versatile glue guy off the bench behind LaVine.”

The Athletic have also reported Golden State hold concrete interest in acquiring Vucevic, with the front office acknowledging a proven center would add a dimension to the team that has scarcely been seen during their period of success.

Vučević is in the second year of of a three-year, $60 million contract. Trading the 34-year-old may make more sense than moving on LaVine, who is posting borderline All Star numbers at this moment in time.