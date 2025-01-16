WATCH: Chris Paul Shows Off Elite Basketball Feel Amid Scramble

Any play involving Chris Paul is an opportunity for him to showcase his tremendous basketball feel.

Wednesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies served as yet another example.

Zach Edey’s 7-foot-4 frame was outstretched on the floor corralling a loose ball when Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul tried to battle him for it.

Wembanyama then grew frustrated with the referee and tried to make a point about the lack of a call, when Paul implored the phenom to engage with Edey. The purpose was to ensure the two bigs would then compete for a jump ball as opposed to the 6-foot Paul having to contest Edey.

The 21-year-old Frenchman then understood what Paul was trying to convey and got his hands back on the ball immediately.

CP3 brain on full display here. Zach Edey on the floor with the ball, so instead of tying Zach up himself — he has Wemby do it so he’s the one who gets the jump ball opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Bpph5QOvUD — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 16, 2025

Paul Proving Worth With Spurs

In some ways, there is a bit of deja vu in seeing Paul help mentor a young team to success.

Back when Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder before the 2019-20 season, many had forecasted the end for Paul with a young team a long way from winning.

Instead, Paul formed an excellent partnership with current MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder as the Thunder surprised many with a run to the playoffs.

Five years later, Paul is at it again with this Spurs squad.

Wembanyama is obviously the biggest reason behind San Antonio’s success, but the point guard position was an area of need entering the offseason and Paul has proved excellent value.

Averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists, he’s helping shepherd a young team toward a possible postseason run.

The Spurs are 19-20 on the season, half a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot and 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the last guaranteed playoff spot.

That big brain has a lot of value, even if the physical skills are diminishing.