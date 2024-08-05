Chris Paul says he hasn’t retired because playing in the NBA is too much ‘fun’

Chris Paul ended his 19th NBA campaign after a lone season in Golden State, and produced averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while dropping in 44.1% shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc across 58 games. Not bad, for a 39-year-old.

Now, he prepares for another challenge outside of California, as he signed a new contract in San Antonio to complete his two decades in professional basketball. Although many believed the future Hall of Famer was ready to retire, he recently assured that he has too much “fun” in the league and wants to keep at it.

“I think what keeps me going is it’s fun. I get a chance to play basketball every day and say that’s my way of life,” point guard told FS1‘s Colin Cowherd while explaining the reasons why he is still competing and going strong.

Recent San Antonio Spurs arrival Chris Paul named to top 100 athletes since 2000 https://t.co/b6jXjyAvZO pic.twitter.com/G7mj4xeLK2 — SpursWire (@Spurs_Wire) August 5, 2024

“I get a chance to take care of my family. I have a family, I have my kids, I get a chance to compete, I’ve been hooping since I was four or five years old. I still get a chance to do that at a high level, and I don’t take it for granted,” he added.

It is well known that Paul was convinced to sign a one-year deal in Texas after speaking with coach Gregg Popovich. “I love nothing more than the opportunity to play and contribute and hoop,” the veteran said during last month’s introductory press conference with the Spurs.

This explains why the point guard decided to go to San Antonio this summer, a team that just produced a 22-60 campaign, but that is building a team that they hope will bring back trophies led by Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year.

In addition playing for the Warriors, the veteran has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his introductory press conference, Paul revealed that he had always admired Gregg Popovoch from afar

Back in July, there was no hiding the fact that Paul wanted to play for legendary coach Gregg Popovich before retiring, and he even admitted during his press conference that he had always looked up to him.

“Obviously, I’ve admired Pop from afar for years, and when you’re in this for a while, as he’s done for a long time, there’s so much respect there,” said the veteran star. “Not only for his basketball IQ but just for who he is as a person, as a competitor and all of that.”

Chris, who holds career averages of 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest across in 1,272 games, will be without his family during his upcoming campaign in Texas, as his they will remain in California. “My family is everything. My wife is here, my kids are back in L.A., and that’s where they will be during the season,” he expressed. “And I love basketball so much that I could be close to home, but if I’m not playing, I’m not happy.

“And I love my family to death. So, when we saw this opportunity, even though it’ll put me away from my family, my family knows me better than anybody and they know that I just want to play. I want to play more than anything. And that’s why I’m grateful for them and more so grateful to be here,” CP3 added.