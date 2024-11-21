Cleveland Cavaliers’ best start in franchise history continued on Wednesday night as Ty Jerome starred in a 28-point rout over the Pelicans.

Cleveland Cavaliers Best Start to an NBA Season Continues

Cleveland extended their best start to an NBA season on Wednesday night, moving them to 16-1.

It proved to be a particularly fruitful evening for Ty Jerome, who, starting in place of the injured Darius Garland, wasted little time in snatching at the opportunity.

The 27-year-old has put up 20+ points in two of his previous three, with this most recent 29-point display proving to be a career-high.

27 points in the first half, including a breathtaking 20-point flurry in the second quarter saw him bury a total of seven three-pointers before the half-way point as he dominated beyond the arc.

All 7 of Ty Jerome’s 1st-half 3-pointers: 🔥 27 PTS (career high)

All 7 of Ty Jerome's 1st-half 3-pointers: 🔥 27 PTS (career high)

🔥 7-10 3PM (career high) A whole half left to play… 👀



In little over a minute in the second quarter, Jerome threw three long 3-pointers at a combined stance of 101 feet to stretch Cleveland’s advantage from single digits to 16, and they rarely looked troubled beyond that point.

In only his second start of the season, Jerome continues to play himself into a potential new contract with the Cavs. His ability from distance has been notable in recent weeks, draining four or more threes in two of his last three contests.

Elsewhere, 20th overall pick Jaylon Tyson put up the best numbers of his budding young career so far scoring 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

No Cleveland rookie has posted at least 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a single game since Brad Daugherty (20-11-7) 37 years ago.

“I just want to add value to this team that we don’t have,” Tyson told reporters.

“And whatever role that is, I’m willing to mold into that.”

Coach Kenny Atkinson added: “Energy, rebounding . . . almost a triple-double. That’s the guy we saw in training camp, in September when he came here.”

“Just great to see him play well.”