Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (Knee) Out Indefinitely to Start Season

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely to begin the 2024-25 NBA season as he rehabilitates from inflammation in his right knee, the team announced Thursday.

Leonard, 33, has neither played during the Clippers’ entire preseason, which concludes Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, nor participated in any activity involving on-court contact during training camp.

“He has not been a part of what we’ve been doing on a daily basis,” Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw said after Wednesday’s practice. “I know the company line has been that we’re going to be patient with him.”

“So, he’s doing everything that he can to rehab it and strengthen that knee on his own with our medical staff. And we’re just dealing with the guys that we have [available],” Shaw added.

Kawhi Leonard began to experience inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee following a win at Charlotte on March 31. He missed the final eight games of last regular season and was limited to two games in the postseason.

In January, Leonard and the Clippers agreed to a three-year, $153 million contract extension. His new deal carries no player option. He is slated to make $52 million in the first year and about $50 million per season over the next two years.

Los Angeles Clippers will depend on 10-time All-Star guard James Harden to lead the team in Kawhi Leonard’s absence

With Kawhi Leonard out for a little while, the Clippers will be relying on James Harden to carry the offensive load. The 16-year veteran joined the franchise last year during an early-season trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden joined a star-studded Los Angeles team that had Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. However, George is now in Philadelphia and Westbrook is with the Denver Nuggets.

Since the Clippers are more limited offensively, Harden will have to lead role players like Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Terance Mann. Last season, Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Of course, knee injuries have plagued Leonard throughout his Clippers tenure. Since joining Los Angeles in 2019, he has missed 179 out of a possible 435 games.

The two-time Finals MVP sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. Leonard also played in 52 regular-season games in 2022-23 and made 68 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.

The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23 in the Intuit Dome’s first regular-season NBA game.