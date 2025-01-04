Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard plans to make his season debut Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome, sources informed NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Los Angeles Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable

The Clippers upgraded Leonard to questionable Friday night, indicating he was set to return to action for the first time since April 26. The team will reassess two-time NBA champ Saturday morning.

Leonard has been sidelined all season because of inflammation in his right knee. Last season, he began to experience inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee following a win at Charlotte on March 31.

The two-time Finals MVP sat out the final eight regular-season games and Game 1 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 15 points on 7-of-17 (41.2%) shooting from the field in his return.

Leonard appeared in Games 2 and 3, but he was then shut down for the rest of the series, admitting that the inflammation was still troublesome. He hasn’t played in a game since.

Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million contract extension last January

The six-time All-Star also missed the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was able to participate in USA Basketball’s training camp in July before USA Basketball opted to replace him with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

Leonard did not practice with the Clippers throughout training camp and the preseason. Athletic trainers advised him to take it easy to help reduce inflammation in his knee and ensure that it wouldn’t return.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. Leonard also played in 52 regular-season games in 2022-23 and made 68 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.

In those 68 games (all starts) last season, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 52.5% from the field and 88.5% at the foul line.

In January 2024, Leonard and the Clippers agreed to a three-year, $153 million contract extension. His current deal carries no player option. He is making $49.2 million this season and is slated to earn $50 million per season over the next two years.